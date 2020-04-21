Montez gaining interest ahead of 2020 NFL Draft

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The show must go on. It is officially draft week and El Paso’s Steven Montez is beginning to pickup interest from teams across the league. The Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and most recently, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Redskins have contacted the quarterback ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft.

“It’s so hard to tell who’s interested and who’s not interested,” said Montez. “Every NFL team is trying to play it close to the vest right now. They don’t want anyone knowing who their picks are, who they’re high on, or who they like. They don’t put out too much information and when you talk to them, they all seem like they’re interested.”

Montez rewrote 37 records at the University of Colorado and is the Buffaloes all-time leading passer. There were some inconsistencies in his three years as the Buffs’ starter, but many attribute that to instability at Colorado. The 6-foot-6 quarterback went through two head coaches and three offensive coordinators during his time in Boulder.

WATCH: El Paso's Steven Montez (@AirMontez12) just ran a 4.58 40 and threw up the 915. You love to see it. #NFLCombine #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/TIh87jmTTt — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) February 28, 2020

Mock drafts have Montez going anywhere between Rounds 3-6. He was able to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine in February, as well as Colorado’s Pro Day in March, but the coronavirus pandemic has effected the rest of the pre-draft process. Montez is not able to have any in-person contact with NFL teams, so instead, he has held virtual workouts with several teams.

“I’m happy to hop on the phone and talk to coaches and whoever wants to talk to me to be honest,” said Montez. “I’m just trying to enjoy this amazing opportunity and put my best foot forward, even if things aren’t exactly ideal right now.”

Steven Montez is currently in Boulder, Colorado and has had 'virtual workouts' via FaceTime and Skype with the #Titans, #Bears, and #Packers. Other teams have shown interest in the quarterback at the Senior Bowl, NFL Combine, and Colorado's Pro Day. #NFLDraft #KTSM9Sports — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) April 7, 2020

It has been a childhood dream of Montez’s to hear his name called in the NFL Draft, even before his playing days at Del Valle High School. Through it all, he’s ready to sit back, relax, and see where he lands.

“They’ve [NFL teams] already seen what I have to offer and they’re watching a ton of tape on me. The tape is more important than any of these events,” said Montez. “All I need is an opportunity. I don’t have to be a draft pick. If they give me a chance I’ll show them why they’re right in picking me.”

The 2020 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday will the first round. Rounds 2-3 will be held on Friday and Rounds 4-7 will take place on Saturday.