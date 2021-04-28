Mickey Spagnola: Cowboys should stay at No. 10 in first round of 2021 NFL Draft

FRISCO, Texas (KTSM) — The 2021 NFL Draft is upon us and the Dallas Cowboys own the tenth overall pick on Thursday night. However, speculation is swirling around ‘The Star’ in Frisco if the Cowboys will remain at No. 10 in the first round, or, if they’ll trade out of that spot.

Regardless of when the pick will come, Stephen Jones — Cowboys’ Executive Vice President, CEO, and Director of Player Personnel — knows they have to get the pick right.

“What you do expect from the tenth pick is that you hope to get all the above. Elite football player and great skill,” said Jones. “As you go in the draft — mid-first round, late first round and into the second round — they don’t necessarily check on the boxes.”

Silver Star Nation insider, Mickey Spagnola, believes the Cowboys’ decision makers should stay put at No. 10, especially if four or more quarterbacks are selected in the first nine picks like most mock drafts are forecasting.

“It’s not inconceivable that the first defensive player picked in this draft could go to the Cowboys at No. 10, assuming they sit there,” said Spagnola. “If that’s the case, it’s either a cornerback or a linebacker. They need help at both of those spots. To me, them being at the 10th pick is a sweet spot in this draft.”

My 2021 Mock Draft…full explanation of all 32 picks here: https://t.co/lCNaOJ7FWk pic.twitter.com/JFpIA8qFs6 — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 27, 2021

Several experts have the Cowboys selecting Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II, the son of Patrick Surtain Sr., who was a former All-Pro defensive back with the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs in the early 2000’s.

The Cowboys have ten selections to make in this year’s draft, the second-most in the league behind the Philadelphia Eagles who will make 11 picks.

Coverage of Thursday’s first round begins on ESPN at 6 p.m. MT. KTSM will have exclusive Silver Star Nation reports throughout the NFL Draft, which is taking place in Cleveland, Ohio, this year.