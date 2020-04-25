Lions use fifth round pick to select NMSU running back Jason Huntley

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley is the newest member of the Detroit Lions. The Lions used their fifth round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, pick No. 172 overall, to select Huntley. He becomes just the third running back out of New Mexico State to be drafted.

Huntley is among the fastest backs in the Class of 2020 and his versatility is almost certainly what the Lions fell in love with. The Texas native made a name for himself in 2018, leading the FBS with three kick returns for touchdowns.

The next-level Aggie is an all-purpose back. He can run and catch the ball out of the backfield, but you can also split him out wide as a receiver. In his senior year at New Mexico State, Huntley rushed for 1,090 yards and nine touchdowns, but he also hauled in 40 receptions for another two scores. In fact, Huntley recorded 39 receptions or more in his sophomore, junior, and senior seasons. He is the only draft-eligible running back with 1,000-career receiving yards.

The moment @NMStateFootball running back @thejasonhuntley was taken by the Detroit Lions in the 5th round of the #NFLDraft. A little bit later, ESPN broke down the pick. pic.twitter.com/OfckfcJDLh — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) April 25, 2020

Huntely finished his Aggies career with 4,837 all-purpose yards and 30 touchdowns, five of those scores coming in the return game.

Despite his production, Huntley was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in February. At 5-foot-9 – 190 pounds, he is undersized for an NFL running back, but what he lacks in size he makes up for with elite speed. Huntley recorded a 4.4 – 40 at New Mexico State’s Pro Day in March.

All Huntley wanted going into the draft was an opportunity to prove himself, he will get that shot in Detroit.