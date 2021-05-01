Cowboys use franchise record eight picks on defense in 2021 NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, OH (KTSM) — After using their first round pick (No. 12 overall) on Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, the Dallas Cowboys used all four of their Day 2 selections on Friday night on the defensive side of the football. On Saturday, they doubled down and went defense again. The team using three of their six Day 3 picks on a unit that ranked near the bottom of the NFL in just about every statistical category.

In total, the Cowboys used eight of their 11 selections on defense, a franchise record since the seven-round draft format began in 1994.

Dallas’ first six picks in the 2021 NFL Draft were all on defense. Since Jerry Jones bought the team and made himself the general manager in 1989, the Cowboys had never gone that far into the draft without picking an offensive player. The Cowboys gave up a franchise-worst 473 points last year while going 6-10 in Mike McCarthy’s first season as the head coach.

•Round 1: (12) Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

•Round 2: (44) Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky

•Round 3: (75) Osa Odighizuwa, DT, UCLA

•Round 3: (84) Chauncey Golston, DE, Iowa

•Round 3: (99) Nahshon Wright, CB, Oregon State

•Round 4 (115) Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

•Round 4 (138) Josh Ball, OL, Marshall

•Round 5 (179) Simi Fehoko, WR, Stanford

•Round 6 (192) Quinton Bohanna, DT, Kentucky

•Round 6 (227) Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina

•Round 7 (238) Matt Farniok, OL, Nebraska