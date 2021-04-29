Cowboys trade back, select Penn State LB Micah Parsons with No. 12 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

FILE – In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons (11) tackles Rutgers tight end Johnathan Lewis (11) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, in State College, Pa. Parsons was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Parsons and Oregon tackle Penei Sewell are among 11 players selected who are not slated to play this fall. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)

CLEVELAND, OH (KTSM) — With the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys select Penn State linebacker, Micah Parsons.

Coming into the 2021 NFL Draft, the Cowboys owned the No. 10 pick in the first round. Management traded the pick to the division rival Philadelphia Eagles, moving back two spots to No. 12 and collecting an additional third round pick, all while still nabbing arguably the top defensive player in the draft.

Cowboys trade: Pick 10



Eagles trade: Pick 12, pick 84 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 30, 2021

Parsons was a consensus All-American for the Nittany Lions in 2019, collecting 109 tackles (14 for loss) and five sacks. He opted out of the 2020 season.

With the retirement of Sean Lee earlier this week, and Leighton Vander Esch’s inability to stay on the field, Parsons will provide a much-needed lift to the Cowboys’ defense, particularly at linebacker. It’s the same defense that surrendered 29.6 points per game last season, the fifth-worst mark in the NFL.

In total, the Cowboys will now make 11 selections in this year’s draft, the most of any team in the league.