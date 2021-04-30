Cowboys all-in on defense through first three rounds of 2021 NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, OH (KTSM) — After using their first round pick (No. 12 overall) on Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, the Dallas Cowboys used all four of their Day 2 selections on Friday night on the defensive side of the football.

Since Jerry Jones bought the team and made himself the general manager in 1989, the Cowboys had never gone that far into the draft without picking an offensive player. The Cowboys gave up a franchise-worst 473 points last year while going 6-10 in Mike McCarthy’s first season as the head coach.

•Round 1: (12) Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

•Round 2: (44) Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky

•Round 3: (75) Osa Odighizuwa, DT, UCLA

•Round 3: (84) Chauncey Golston, DE, Iowa

•Round 3: (99) Nahshon Wright, CB, Oregon State

The Cowboys will make six more selections on Saturday in Rounds 4-7.

•Round 4: (115), (138)

•Round 5: (179)

•Round 6: (192), (227)

•Round 7: (238)