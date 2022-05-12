EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — NBC Sunday Night Football (SNF) — America’s No. 1 primetime television show for an unprecedented 11 consecutive years — in tandem with the National Football League (NFL), has released their schedule for the upcoming 2022 season. The NFL Kickoff Game will feature the defending Super Bowl champion Las Angeles Rams hosting the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, September 8.

This season’s SNF schedule is jam-packed with the league’s star quarterbacks: 15 regular-season games in the SNF package will showcase at least one quarterback to start in a Super Bowl.

The new SNF announce team of Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark will work its first game together at the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 4 in Canton, OH.

Photo Courtesy: NBC Sports

2022 NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE Thurs. Sept. 8 NFL Kickoff Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams Sun. Sept. 11 Week 1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys Sun. Sept. 18 Week 2 Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers Sun. Sept. 25 Week 3 San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos Sun. Oct. 2 Week 4 Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers *Sun. Oct. 9 Week 5 Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens *Sun. Oct. 16 Week 6 Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles *Sun. Oct. 23 Week 7 Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins *Sun. Oct. 30 Week 8 Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills *Sun. Nov. 6 Week 9 Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs *Sun. Nov. 13 Week 10 Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers *Sun. Nov. 20 Week 11 Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers **Thurs. Nov. 24 Week 12 New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings *Sun. Nov. 27 Week 12 Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles *Sun. Dec. 4 Week 13 Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys *Sun. Dec. 11 Week 14 Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos *Sun. Dec. 18 Week 15 New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders Sun. Dec. 25 Week 16 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals *Sun. Jan. 1 Week 17 Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers *Sun. Jan. 8 Week 18 TBD

*Flex Week

** Thanksgiving Night Game

FLEXIBLE SCHEDULING: This season, “flexible scheduling” for Sunday night may be used twice between Weeks 5-10, and during Weeks 11-15 and Week 17. In weeks of the season eligible for “flexible scheduling,” the games listed for Sunday Night Football are tentative and subject to change. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to a Sunday afternoon.

Flexible scheduling ensures quality matchups in all Sunday time slots in those weeks and gives “surprise” teams a chance to play their way into primetime.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.