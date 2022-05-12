EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — NBC Sunday Night Football (SNF) — America’s No. 1 primetime television show for an unprecedented 11 consecutive years — in tandem with the National Football League (NFL), has released their schedule for the upcoming 2022 season. The NFL Kickoff Game will feature the defending Super Bowl champion Las Angeles Rams hosting the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, September 8.

This season’s SNF schedule is jam-packed with the league’s star quarterbacks: 15 regular-season games in the SNF package will showcase at least one quarterback to start in a Super Bowl.

The new SNF announce team of Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark will work its first game together at the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 4 in Canton, OH.

2022 NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Thurs. Sept. 8NFL Kickoff Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams
Sun. Sept. 11Week 1  Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys
Sun. Sept. 18Week 2  Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
Sun. Sept. 25Week 3  San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos
Sun. Oct. 2Week 4Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
*Sun. Oct. 9Week 5  Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
*Sun. Oct. 16Week 6Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
*Sun. Oct. 23Week 7Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins
*Sun. Oct. 30Week 8Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills
*Sun. Nov. 6Week 9Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs
*Sun. Nov. 13Week 10Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers
*Sun. Nov. 20Week 11 Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
**Thurs. Nov. 24Week 12New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings
*Sun. Nov. 27Week 12Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
*Sun. Dec. 4Week 13Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys
*Sun. Dec. 11Week 14Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
*Sun. Dec. 18Week 15New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders
Sun. Dec. 25Week 16Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals
*Sun. Jan. 1Week 17Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers
*Sun. Jan. 8Week 18TBD

*Flex Week

** Thanksgiving Night Game

FLEXIBLE SCHEDULING: This season, “flexible scheduling” for Sunday night may be used twice between Weeks 5-10, and during Weeks 11-15 and Week 17. In weeks of the season eligible for “flexible scheduling,” the games listed for Sunday Night Football are tentative and subject to change. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to a Sunday afternoon.  

Flexible scheduling ensures quality matchups in all Sunday time slots in those weeks and gives “surprise” teams a chance to play their way into primetime.

