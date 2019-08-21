Madden 20 ratings for Aaron Jones and other former UTEP Miners, NMSU Aggies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As they say, if it’s in the game, it is in the game.
EA Sports cornerstone game Madden 20 has been out for a few weeks now and while UTEP and NMSU are not powerhouses in college football, both have some alumni in the game.
Here is a look at the ratings of some former UTEP Miners and NMSU Aggies.
UTEP players
Aaron Jones
- Position: RB
- Team: Green Bay Packers
- Rating: 82
Alvin Jones
- Position: OLB
- Team: Baltimore Ravens
- Rating: 55
Will Hernandez
- Position: LG
- Team: New York Giants
- Rating: 77
Roy Robertson-Harris
- Position: RE
- Team: Chicago Bears
- Rating 68
Jameil Showers
- Position: SS
- Team: Dallas Cowboys
- Rating: 56
Eric Tomlinson
- Position: TE
- Team: New York Jets
- Rating: 69
In the NFL but not the game*
Cedrick Lang
Nik Needham
NMSU players
Jaleel Scott
- Position: WR
- Team: Baltimore Ravens
- Rating: 68
Kyle Nelson
- Position: Long-snapper/TE
- Team: San Francisco 49ers
- Rating: 43
In the NFL but not the game*
Terrill Hanks
*In NFL according to ESPN