Madden 20 ratings for Aaron Jones and other former UTEP Miners, NMSU Aggies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As they say, if it’s in the game, it is in the game.

EA Sports cornerstone game Madden 20 has been out for a few weeks now and while UTEP and NMSU are not powerhouses in college football, both have some alumni in the game.

Here is a look at the ratings of some former UTEP Miners and NMSU Aggies.

UTEP players

Aaron Jones

Position : RB

: RB Team : Green Bay Packers

: Green Bay Packers Rating: 82

Alvin Jones

Position : OLB

: OLB Team : Baltimore Ravens

: Baltimore Ravens Rating: 55

Will Hernandez

Position : LG

: LG Team : New York Giants

: New York Giants Rating: 77

Roy Robertson-Harris

Position : RE

: RE Team : Chicago Bears

: Chicago Bears Rating 68

Jameil Showers

Position : SS

: SS Team : Dallas Cowboys

: Dallas Cowboys Rating: 56

Eric Tomlinson

Position : TE

: TE Team : New York Jets

: New York Jets Rating: 69

In the NFL but not the game*

Cedrick Lang

Nik Needham

NMSU players

Jaleel Scott

Position : WR

: WR Team : Baltimore Ravens

: Baltimore Ravens Rating: 68

Kyle Nelson

Position : Long-snapper/TE

: Long-snapper/TE Team : San Francisco 49ers

: San Francisco 49ers Rating: 43

In the NFL but not the game*

Terrill Hanks

*In NFL according to ESPN