elpasostrong
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND

Madden 20 ratings for Aaron Jones and other former UTEP Miners, NMSU Aggies

NFL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As they say, if it’s in the game, it is in the game.

EA Sports cornerstone game Madden 20 has been out for a few weeks now and while UTEP and NMSU are not powerhouses in college football, both have some alumni in the game.

Here is a look at the ratings of some former UTEP Miners and NMSU Aggies.

UTEP players

Aaron Jones

ab2_9478.jpg_1543599077493
  • Position: RB
  • Team: Green Bay Packers
  • Rating: 82

Alvin Jones

Alvin Jones Ravens_1539661761999.jpeg.jpg
  • Position: OLB
  • Team: Baltimore Ravens
  • Rating: 55

Will Hernandez

UTEPFB Will Hernandez_1510804221726.jpg
  • Position: LG
  • Team: New York Giants
  • Rating: 77

Roy Robertson-Harris

  • Position: RE
  • Team: Chicago Bears
  • Rating 68

Jameil Showers

Versatility_keeping_Showers_on_Cowboys___0_20180615045935
  • Position: SS
  • Team: Dallas Cowboys
  • Rating: 56

Eric Tomlinson

  • Position: TE
  • Team: New York Jets
  • Rating: 69

In the NFL but not the game*

Needham_leading_UTEP_secondary_into_2018_0_20180808012907

Cedrick Lang
Nik Needham

NMSU players

Jaleel Scott

  • Position: WR
  • Team: Baltimore Ravens
  • Rating: 68

Kyle Nelson

  • Position: Long-snapper/TE
  • Team: San Francisco 49ers
  • Rating: 43

In the NFL but not the game*

NMSUfb Terrill Hanks_1556397368125.jpg.jpg

Terrill Hanks
*In NFL according to ESPN

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports