LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Liberty Flames kicked off their 4 game mid week Conference USA schedule with a 21-16 win over Sam Houston Thursday night at Williams Stadium. LU improves to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in C-USA. The Bearkats remain winless. Liberty jumped out to a 21-10 lead at halftime with Kaidon Salter scoring on a 10-yard TD run, a 1-yard TD run by Quinton Cooley and a 51-yard TD pass from Salter to C.J. Daniels. Daniels had a career high of 157 receiving yards.

The Flames will continue their run of four-straight Conference USA midweek games when they return to the field in just five days to square off against fellow conference newcomer Jax State (5-1, 3-0 CUSA), next Tuesday. The game will pit two of the remaining three undefeated CUSA teams against each other in a nationally televised game on ESPNU.