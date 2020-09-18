Jones, Packers still working on contract extension

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 08: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers walks across the field before the game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field on December 08, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (KTSM) — The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Jones are still working to get the running back a contract extension, just one week after seeing fellow 2017 draft class running backs Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara get new deals.

The Vikings gave Cook a five-year, $63 million extension, while the Saints extended Kamara for five years and $75 million. Jones is making $2.133 million in the final year of his rookie contract, but there are no hard feelings for the former UTEP Miner and Burges Mustang standout.

“Just congratulations to those guys,” Jones said following practice on Friday. “They’re just helping out all the running backs on the market. So big kudos and congrats to those guys. It’s very well deserved to them.”

.@Showtyme_33 meets with the media as the #Packers prepare for the Detroit Lions 🎥 https://t.co/f5bRI4RsA9 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 18, 2020

Jones, who had a breakout season in 2019 with 1,558 total yards from scrimmage and 19 total touchdowns, was a fifth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He tied Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey for the NFL touchdown lead last season and has out-performed just about every running back in the 2017 draft class.

“It doesn’t really seep into my mind — I mean — I guess you could say when you see other people getting paid it does a little bit then, but other than that, not really,” said Jones. “I know if I handle business on the field this year then it’ll come and I’ll be able to provide for my family and things like that. It’s just going out and controlling the controllable and controlling what I can control.”

What did Aaron Jones think when he saw the contract extension Dalvin Cook (5 years, $63 million) and Alvin Kamara (5 years, $75 million) signed last Saturday?: "Just congratulations to those guys. They're helping all the running… https://t.co/p8dLVqnZ9J pic.twitter.com/MqztIvM9JQ — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 18, 2020

Jones registered his first rushing touchdown of the 2020 season in a win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. He will look to produce more of the same in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions. The game will be played at Lambeau Field with no fans in the stands, but if Jones scores, you can still expect the Lambeau Leap.

“You’ll definitely still see a Lambeau Leap from me, probably right on one of those tarps,” said Jones. “Just gotta pick which one, or wherever I score at or the location I’m at it’s gonna be that one. Definitely different seeing it, though, replacing the fans and just the tarp. Definitely not the Lambeau we’re used to.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. MT and the game will air on FOX.