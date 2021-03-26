Jones officially signs new deal with Packers, has ‘unfinished business’

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Jones celebrates with fans after running for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Aaron Jones’ new four-year deal with the Green Bay Packers worth $48 million is officially, official. Jones agreed to the deal nearly two weeks ago, but finally put pen to paper on Friday making him the sixth highest paid running back in the National Football League (NFL).

The deal also included a $13 million signing bonus, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Not bad for an underrecruited running back out of Burges High School and an overlooked running back coming out of UTEP. Jones’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told the media he believes his client would have got more money had he signed with another NFL team, but Jones thinks he is right where he needs to be.

“This is home for me — [it’s] where my career started,” said Jones in a Zoom call on Friday morning. “Everything feels right — the system, I have my home here, my teammates, my coaches and it just felt like a great fit for me to keep playing where I’ve been playing. It’s home.”

The total value of Jones’ contract is tied for the sixth largest in the league behind Ezekiel Elliott, Alvin Kamara, Christian McCaffrey, Cook and Henry. Joe Mixon’s contract with the Cincinnati Bengals is also worth $48 million.

However, it’s not about the money for Jones who was drafted by the Packers in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He says there’s unfinished business in Green Bay after back-to-back losses in the 2019 and 2020 NFC Championship Games.

“Walking off the field the last game with my head down and not the way I wanted it to end and going through my mind, I’m like, ‘Man is this way my career’s going to end in Green Bay and in Lambeau?'” said Jones. “I definitely didn’t want to finish my career like that here, and I’m just blessed to be able to come back and suit back up here.”

The El Paso native has rushed for over 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons and has a nose for the end zone. Along with Jones, Derick Henry and Dalvin Cook are the only other running back to have over 3,000 yards from scrimmage and 30 touchdowns since 2019.