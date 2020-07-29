Jones named to NFL Top 100 list, voted in at No. 33

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – No. 33 for No. 33.

El Paso’s Aaron Jones has been voted by his peers to the NFL Top 100 list, coming in at No. 33 ahead of the 2020 season. The NFL Network releases their annual Top 100 players list prior to the start of each season, voted on by players across the league.

The Green Bay Packers running back put together a career year last season, tying for the league lead in rushing touchdowns (16) and total touchdowns (19). Including two playoff games, Jones tallied 23 total touchdowns in 2019, setting a Packers’ franchise-record. The former Burges Mustang and UTEP Miner also tied a franchise-record when he rushed for four touchdowns in a Packers win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Jones and the rest of the Packers’ roster reported for training camp in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. The Packers open the season at Minnesota of September 13.