Jones’ big day helps Packers clinch second straight berth in NFC Championship Game

GREEN BAY, WISC. (KTSM) – Burges High School and UTEP graduate Aaron Jones carried 14 times for 99 yards and a touchdown on Saturday afternoon, as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 32-18 in the NFC Divisional Playoffs.

Jones, who made the Pro Bowl in his fourth NFL season, broke off a 60-yard run on the first play of the third quarter and five plays later capped off the drive from 1-yard out for his first touchdown of the 2021 postseason.

“I think the possibilities are endless (when we’re running the ball like that),” Jones told FOX Sports’ Pam Oliver after the game. “It opens up a lot of stuff for us and keeps the defense guessing.”

In addition to his big day on the ground, Jones also caught one pass for 14 yards on a Packers scoring drive in the second quarter.

Aaron Rodgers was 23-36 for 296 yards and two touchdowns, one to Davante Adams in the second quarter, and one a 58-yarder to Allen Lazard to ice the game in the fourth quarter.

The Packers are back in the NFC Championship Game for the second year in a row; a season ago, things didn’t go as planned, as Green Bay lost 37-20 on the road to the San Francisco 49ers.

This year, the path to Super Bowl LV will go through Lambeau Field. Jones and his teammates will welcome the winner of Sunday’s New Orleans Saints-Tampa Bay Buccaneers games to Green Bay in next week’s NFC Championship Game.