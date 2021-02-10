Eric Tomlinson, former UTEP Miner, re-signs with Ravens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Former UTEP standout Eric Tomlinson, who played in eight games at tight end for the Baltimore Ravens last season, has resigned with the team.

According to ESPN insider Field Yates, Tomlinson inks a one-year, $1.015M deal with $125K guaranteed. The deal qualifies for the veteran salary benefit, with a cap charge of $875K.

The Ravens are re-signing TE Eric Tomlinson to a one-year, $1.015M deal with $125K guaranteed. The deal qualifies for the veteran salary benefit, with a cap charge of $875K.



GM Eric DeCosta continues to chip away on roster depth before free agency. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 10, 2021

Tomlinson joined the Ravens on Nov. 24 and played in every game beginning in Week 12, including Baltimore’s two playoff games. The former Miner served as a blocking tight end and a backup to Mark Andrews, while also playing special teams. Tomlinson did not catch a pass in 2020, but head coach John Harbaugh said his blocking contributed to the Ravens’ productive run game down the stretch to clinch a playoff spot.

“Everybody knew Nick Boyle was such a centerpiece in our offense,” said Harbaugh. “To be able to find Eric, and have him now, as he kind of grows into the offense and gets a feel for what we’re doing…. He really blocked well. He was really a focal point in the blocking part of our offense.”

The 28-year-old has been with seven NFL teams after entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2015 out of UTEP. Tomlinson started all four years for the Miners, hauling in 59 receptions for 547 yards and four touchdowns. His best season as a Miner came in 2013 under head coach Sean Kugler, when he reeled in 30 receptions for 304 yards and one touchdown.

Tomlinson won’t be the last former Miner to sign a new contract this offseason, as both Aaron Jones and Roy Robertson-Harris are set to become free agents when the new league year begins on March 17.