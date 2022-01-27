FRISCO, Texas (Silver Star Nation) — The Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator isn’t going anywhere this offseason, according to reports.

Dan Quinn has informed teams that he’s staying with the #Cowboys, per sources.



Six teams requested head-coaching interviews with Quinn, who decided he wanted to return to Dallas and try to win a Super Bowl. He should be a hot name again next year. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 27, 2022

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero tweeted just before 10 a.m. Thursday, January 27 Dan Quinn has informed teams that he’s staying with the Dallas Cowboys.

Pelissero said six teams requested head-coaching interviews with Quinn, but he decided to remain the defensive coordinator of America’s Team to try and win a Super Bowl.

Quinn is credited for turning the once dismal Dallas defense into the leagues top scoring defense in the matter of a single season.

Quinn was hired following a 2020 season that produced one of the worst defenses in Cowboys’ franchise history,

The Cowboys ended the year with 26 interceptions, 41 sacks, 8 scoring touchdowns, and two Pro Bowlers, rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs, who led the league in interceptions with 13.

Quinn has long been considered one of the best defensive coaches in the NFL. He’s responsible for the creation and prominence of the fabled “Legion of Boom” in Seattle, who established themselves as one of the most dominant defenses in the NFL between 2013 and 2015. As head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, he led the team to an appearance in the Super Bowl.

Keeping Quinn is a massive accomplishment for the Cowboys, who hope he can build off the success and improvements made to the defense next season.