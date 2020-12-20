Cowboys keep playoffs hopes alive with win over 49ers, 41-33

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) - For the first time in his professional football career, El Paso native Steven Montez will be on an NFL 53-man roster on Sunday, after the Washington Football Team elevated Montez from the practice squad on Saturday.

Montez will likely be one of three quarterbacks in uniform for Washington when they take on the Seattle Seahawks; Dwayne Haskins will get the start for the injured Alex Smith; Taylor Heinicke was also elevated off the practice squad and will likely back up Haskins. Montez will likely be in place as the third-string signal caller.