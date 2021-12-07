Aaron Jones selected to represent Packers as NFL’s Man of the Year Nominee

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s own Aaron Jones was selected Tuesday by the Green Bay Packers to represent the club in the NFL’s annual Walter Peyton NFL Man of the Year Award.

Jones, a standout running back at Burges High School, and then at UT El Paso, was named to the prestigious list Tuesday, with 31 other players from each NFL franchise.

Jones told Packers.com that 2021 had been a rough year, losing his father Alvin Jones, Sr., but that his dad’s spirit with him as he received word of his nomination.

“It means everything to me…Me and my family have always been big on giving back to the community and different things like that. Just to be mentioned in the same sentence as some of these guys who are nominated or some of these guys who have won before is a huge honor.” Packers running back aaron jones – to packers.com

As part of his outreach programs, Jones spends most of his time giving back to the communities that mean the most to him: El Paso and Green Bay. His A&A All The Way Foundation – started with his brother Alvin, Jr. in the Sun City and his yearly camps in El Paso cement his dedication to his roots.

In Green Bay, Jones’ ‘Yards for Shoes’ has provided scores of new shoes for children in and around the Green Bay region. Jones has also donated bikes and turkeys along the way.

Perhaps the biggest program Jones and his brother have undertaken is one that’s close to their heart: military families and children. Their “Freedom Is…” video series is specifically geared to the children of deployed parents.

With over 50 years combined service, Alvin Sr. and his wife, Vurgess, were no strangers to deployments, and the Jones’ make sure that they not only spend time with those families, but also provide movie theater rentals and other exclusive events for them.

The Walter Peyton NFL Man of the Year Award, named for the Chicago Bears Hall of Fame running back, recognizes a player for community service and excellence on the field. It has been given annually since 1970 and will be presented at NFL Honors in the days leading up to the Super Bowl.

As part of the nomination, all 32 men will have a $40,000 donation made to the charity of their choice, the winner gets an additional $250,000 all courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide Insurance.

To read more about Aaron Jones and background on the Man of the Year nomination, click here.

