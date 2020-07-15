Aaron Jones rated 90 overall in Madden 21 video game

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The popular Madden video game from EA Sports is set to hit the shelves in August and player ratings have been leaked, providing some fun discussions amongst NFL fans.

El Paso’s Aaron Jones is in the heat of some of those discussions. The Green Bay Packers running back comes in with a 90 overall rating, the sixth-highest rated running back in the game. In fact, Jones is rated higher than Saquon Barkley (89 overall), Josh Jacobs (88 overall), and Alvin Kamara (88 overall). Only Christian McCaffrey (99 overall), Derrick Henry (93 overall), Nick Chubb (92 overall), Ezekiel Elliott (92 overall), and Dalvin Cook (91 overall) are rated higher than Jones.

Jones is coming off a career-year for the Packers, who finished one win shy of the Super Bowl. He led the league with 16 rushing touchdowns and tallied 23 total touchdowns (including playoffs), which is a new Packers’ franchise-record. He rushed for over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career and proved equally as dangerous as a receiver with 474 receiving yards out of the backfield.

The Madden video game series dates back to 1998 and put a lot of work into their ratings system. Ratings are updated weekly throughout the NFL season.