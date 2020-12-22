Packers’ Aaron Jones selected to 2021 Pro Bowl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Green Bay Packers running back and El Paso’s own, Aaron Jones, has been selected to the 2021 NFL Pro Bowl, the league announced on Monday. This is Jones’ first Pro Bowl selection after a notable snub in 2020.
In the NFC, Jones is joined by Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and Saints running back Alvin Kamara. He is one of seven Packers players to be selected to this year’s Pro Bowl, This marks the most original selections for Green Bay since seven were picked in 2011. The six starter selections are the most since the Packers had eight in 1967, Vince Lombardi’s final year as head coach.
Jones, who is in the final year of his contract with the Packers, has rushed for 968 yards and eight touchdowns. He has also tallied 298 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
The El Paso native was selected by the Packers in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft. Jones starred at Burges High School and played his college football across the street for the UTEP Miners before being drafted by Green Bay.
2021 AFC Pro Bowl roster by position
|Position
|Player
|Team
|QB
|Patrick Mahomes*
|Chiefs
|QB
|Josh Allen
|Bills
|QB
|Deshaun Watson
|Texans
|RB
|Derrick Henry*
|Titans
|RB
|Nick Chubb
|Browns
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|Raiders
|WR
|Tyreek Hill*
|Chiefs
|WR
|Stefon Diggs*
|Bills
|WR
|Keenan Allen
|Chargers
|WR
|A.J. Brown
|Titans
|TE
|Travis Kelce*
|Chiefs
|TE
|Darren Waller
|Raiders
|FB
|Patrick Ricard*
|Ravens
|T
|Larmey Tunsil*
|Texans
|T
|Eric Fisher*
|Chiefs
|T
|Orlando Brown
|Ravens
|G
|Quenton Nelson*
|Colts
|G
|Joel Bitonio*
|Browns
|G
|David DeCastro
|Steelers
|C
|Maurkice Pouney*
|Steelers
|C
|Ryan Kelly
|Colts
|DE
|Myles Garrett*
|Browns
|DE
|Joey Bosa*
|Chargers
|DE
|Frank Clark
|Chiefs
|DT
|Chris Jones*
|Chiefs
|DT
|Cameron Heyward*
|Steelers
|DT
|Calais Campbell
|Ravens
|OLB
|T.J. Watt*
|Steelers
|OLB
|Bradley Chubb*
|Broncos
|OLB
|Matt Judon
|Ravens
|ILB
|Darius Leonard*
|Colts
|ILB
|Tremaine Edmunds
|Bills
|CB
|Xavien Howard*
|Dolphins
|CB
|Tre’Davious White*
|Bills
|CB
|Marlon Humphrey
|Ravens
|CB
|Stephon Gilmore
|Partriots
|FS
|Minkah Fitzpatrick*
|Steelers
|FS
|Justin Simmons
|Broncos
|SS
|Tyrann Mathieu*
|Chiefs
|LS
|Morgan Cox*
|Ravens
|P
|Jake Bailey*
|Patriots
|K
|Justin Tucker*
|Ravens
|RS
|Andre Roberts*
|Bills
|ST
|Matthew Slater
|Patriots
2021 NFC Pro Bowl roster by position
*Denotes starter
|Position
|Player
|Team
|QB
|Aaron Rodgers*
|Packers
|QB
|Russell Wilson
|Seahawks
|QB
|Kyler Murray
|Cardinals
|RB
|Dalvin Cook*
|Vikings
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Saints
|RB
|Aaron Jones
|Packers
|WR
|Davante Adams*
|Packers
|WR
|DeAndre Hopkins*
|Cardinals
|WR
|DK Metcalf
|Seahawks
|WR
|Justin Jefferson
|Vikings
|TE
|T.J. Hockenson*
|Lions
|TE
|Evan Engram
|Giants
|FB
|Kyle Juszczyk*
|49ers
|T
|David Bakhtiari*
|Packers
|T
|Trent Williams*
|49ers
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Saints
|G
|Brandon Scherff*
|Washington Football Team
|G
|Elgton Jenkins*
|Packers
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Saints
|C
|Jason Kelce*
|Eagles
|C
|Frank Ragnow
|Lions
|DE
|Cameron Jordan*
|Saints
|DE
|Brandon Graham*
|Eagles
|DE
|Chase Young
|Washington Football Team
|DT
|Aaron Donald*
|Rams
|DT
|Fletcher Cox*
|Eagles
|DT
|Grady Jarrett
|Falcons
|OLB
|Khalil Mack*
|Bears
|OLB
|Za’Darius Smith*
|Packers
|OLB
|Jason Pierre-Paul
|Buccaneers
|ILB
|Bobby Wagner*
|Seahawks
|ILB
|Fred Warner
|49ers
|CB
|Jalen Ramsey*
|Rams
|CB
|Jaire Alexander*
|Packers
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Saints
|CB
|James Bradberry
|Giants
|FS
|Quandre Diggs*
|Seahawks
|SS
|Budda Baker*
|Cardinals
|SS
|Jamal Adams
|Seahawks
|LS
|Tyler Ott*
|Seahawks
|P
|Jack Fox*
|Lions
|K
|Younghoe Koo*
|Falcons
|RS
|Cordarrelle Patterson*
|Bears
|ST
|Nick Bellore*
|Seahawks