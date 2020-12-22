Packers’ Aaron Jones selected to 2021 Pro Bowl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Green Bay Packers running back and El Paso’s own, Aaron Jones, has been selected to the 2021 NFL Pro Bowl, the league announced on Monday. This is Jones’ first Pro Bowl selection after a notable snub in 2020.

In the NFC, Jones is joined by Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and Saints running back Alvin Kamara. He is one of seven Packers players to be selected to this year’s Pro Bowl, This marks the most original selections for Green Bay since seven were picked in 2011. The six starter selections are the most since the Packers had eight in 1967, Vince Lombardi’s final year as head coach.

Jones, who is in the final year of his contract with the Packers, has rushed for 968 yards and eight touchdowns. He has also tallied 298 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The El Paso native was selected by the Packers in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft. Jones starred at Burges High School and played his college football across the street for the UTEP Miners before being drafted by Green Bay.

2021 AFC Pro Bowl roster by position

PositionPlayerTeam
QBPatrick Mahomes*Chiefs
QBJosh AllenBills
QBDeshaun WatsonTexans
RBDerrick Henry*Titans
RBNick ChubbBrowns
RBJosh JacobsRaiders
WRTyreek Hill*Chiefs
WRStefon Diggs*Bills
WRKeenan AllenChargers
WRA.J. BrownTitans
TETravis Kelce*Chiefs
TEDarren WallerRaiders
FBPatrick Ricard*Ravens
TLarmey Tunsil*Texans
TEric Fisher*Chiefs
TOrlando BrownRavens
GQuenton Nelson*Colts
GJoel Bitonio*Browns
GDavid DeCastroSteelers
CMaurkice Pouney*Steelers
CRyan KellyColts
DEMyles Garrett*Browns
DEJoey Bosa*Chargers
DEFrank ClarkChiefs
DTChris Jones*Chiefs
DTCameron Heyward*Steelers
DTCalais CampbellRavens
OLBT.J. Watt*Steelers
OLBBradley Chubb*Broncos
OLBMatt JudonRavens
ILBDarius Leonard*Colts
ILBTremaine EdmundsBills
CBXavien Howard*Dolphins
CBTre’Davious White*Bills
CBMarlon HumphreyRavens
CBStephon GilmorePartriots
FSMinkah Fitzpatrick*Steelers
FSJustin SimmonsBroncos
SSTyrann Mathieu*Chiefs
LSMorgan Cox*Ravens
PJake Bailey*Patriots
KJustin Tucker*Ravens
RSAndre Roberts*Bills
STMatthew SlaterPatriots

2021 NFC Pro Bowl roster by position

*Denotes starter

PositionPlayerTeam
QBAaron Rodgers*Packers
QBRussell WilsonSeahawks
QBKyler MurrayCardinals
RBDalvin Cook*Vikings
RBAlvin KamaraSaints
RBAaron JonesPackers
WRDavante Adams*Packers
WRDeAndre Hopkins*Cardinals
WRDK MetcalfSeahawks
WRJustin JeffersonVikings
TET.J. Hockenson*Lions
TEEvan EngramGiants
FBKyle Juszczyk*49ers
TDavid Bakhtiari*Packers
TTrent Williams*49ers
TTerron ArmsteadSaints
GBrandon Scherff*Washington Football Team
GElgton Jenkins*Packers
GAndrus PeatSaints
CJason Kelce*Eagles
CFrank RagnowLions
DECameron Jordan*Saints
DEBrandon Graham*Eagles
DEChase YoungWashington Football Team
DTAaron Donald*Rams
DTFletcher Cox*Eagles
DTGrady JarrettFalcons
OLBKhalil Mack*Bears
OLBZa’Darius Smith*Packers
OLBJason Pierre-PaulBuccaneers
ILBBobby Wagner*Seahawks
ILBFred Warner49ers
CBJalen Ramsey*Rams
CBJaire Alexander*Packers
CBMarshon LattimoreSaints
CBJames BradberryGiants
FSQuandre Diggs*Seahawks
SSBudda Baker*Cardinals
SSJamal AdamsSeahawks
LSTyler Ott*Seahawks
PJack Fox*Lions
KYounghoe Koo*Falcons
RSCordarrelle Patterson*Bears
STNick Bellore*Seahawks

