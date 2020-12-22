Packers’ Aaron Jones selected to 2021 Pro Bowl

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 08: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers walks across the field before the game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field on December 08, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Green Bay Packers running back and El Paso’s own, Aaron Jones, has been selected to the 2021 NFL Pro Bowl, the league announced on Monday. This is Jones’ first Pro Bowl selection after a notable snub in 2020.

In the NFC, Jones is joined by Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and Saints running back Alvin Kamara. He is one of seven Packers players to be selected to this year’s Pro Bowl, This marks the most original selections for Green Bay since seven were picked in 2011. The six starter selections are the most since the Packers had eight in 1967, Vince Lombardi’s final year as head coach.

Jones, who is in the final year of his contract with the Packers, has rushed for 968 yards and eight touchdowns. He has also tallied 298 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The El Paso native was selected by the Packers in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft. Jones starred at Burges High School and played his college football across the street for the UTEP Miners before being drafted by Green Bay.

2021 AFC Pro Bowl roster by position

Position Player Team QB Patrick Mahomes* Chiefs QB Josh Allen Bills QB Deshaun Watson Texans RB Derrick Henry* Titans RB Nick Chubb Browns RB Josh Jacobs Raiders WR Tyreek Hill* Chiefs WR Stefon Diggs* Bills WR Keenan Allen Chargers WR A.J. Brown Titans TE Travis Kelce* Chiefs TE Darren Waller Raiders FB Patrick Ricard* Ravens T Larmey Tunsil* Texans T Eric Fisher* Chiefs T Orlando Brown Ravens G Quenton Nelson* Colts G Joel Bitonio* Browns G David DeCastro Steelers C Maurkice Pouney* Steelers C Ryan Kelly Colts DE Myles Garrett* Browns DE Joey Bosa* Chargers DE Frank Clark Chiefs DT Chris Jones* Chiefs DT Cameron Heyward* Steelers DT Calais Campbell Ravens OLB T.J. Watt* Steelers OLB Bradley Chubb* Broncos OLB Matt Judon Ravens ILB Darius Leonard* Colts ILB Tremaine Edmunds Bills CB Xavien Howard* Dolphins CB Tre’Davious White* Bills CB Marlon Humphrey Ravens CB Stephon Gilmore Partriots FS Minkah Fitzpatrick* Steelers FS Justin Simmons Broncos SS Tyrann Mathieu* Chiefs LS Morgan Cox* Ravens P Jake Bailey* Patriots K Justin Tucker* Ravens RS Andre Roberts* Bills ST Matthew Slater Patriots

2021 NFC Pro Bowl roster by position

*Denotes starter