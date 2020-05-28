Aaron Jones: ‘I would love to be a lifelong Packer’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s Aaron Jones has a big year ahead of him.

Jones is coming off a career year with the Green Bay Packers. He tied for the league lead in rushing touchdowns (16) in 2019 and rushed for over 1,000 yards for the first time in his NFL career. Even then, the Packers decided to use their second round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to select a running back, AJ Dillon out of Boston College.

Nobody would blame Jones if he came out and said he wasn’t thrilled with the pick, but that’s just not how he is built. The former UTEP Miner has been proving people wrong since his high school playing days at Burges.

“I know I have no control over that,” said Jones in a Zoom conference call with local reporters. “It doesn’t disappoint me to know that they’re [Packers] bringing in competition to keep the rooms competitive. They’re making sure everyone is competing to raise the level of competition.”

Jones set a franchise record with 23 total touchdowns last season (including playoffs) and is poised for a big payday as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. He would like that deal to come from the Packers.

“It doesn’t change just because a contract is on the line for me,” said Jones. “I’m going to continue to work and do everything in my power. I trust my agency and the Packers. I would love to be a lifelong Packer.”

With the NFL’s proven performance escalator, Jones’ base salary will be just north of $2.1 million in 2020.

Jones continues to train in El Paso during the coronavirus pandemic. He and his girlfriend, Crystal Molina, welcomed a baby boy named Aaron Jr. into the world on April 17, 2020.