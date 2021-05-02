Aaron Jones: “I hope [Aaron Rodgers] is my teammate next season”

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is congratulated by running back Aaron Jones (33) after throwing a touchdown pass to Marcedes Lewis during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It has been quite the whirlwind for Packers fans across the country after reports surfaced during the 2021 NFL Draft that quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay. The news has caught the NFL by surprise, including Rodgers’ current teammates.

“He [Rodgers] hasn’t said anything to me and I know it’s the media, so, I’ll just wait to hear it from him myself, or, wait until it happens,” said Packers running back and El Paso native Aaron Jones. “I really don’t have a reaction. I hope he’s my teammate next year. He’s a great leader and a great player.”

Adam Schefter with the latest on Aaron Rodgers and his future in Green Bay.



(via @AdamSchefter, @GetUp) pic.twitter.com/g8BDsn3zB3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 30, 2021

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Rodgers is, “so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team.” However, Rodgers is under contract with the Packers and would either have to retire or convince the team to trade him. The latter isn’t an option Packers’ management has come to terms with yet.

“We’re not going to trade Aaron [Rodgers],” said Packers’ general manager Brian Gutekunst following the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that after making guest appearances on the gameshow “Jeopardy” last month, Rodgers is seriously considering retirement and permanently hosting the show if the Packers don’t move him.

If Aaron Rodgers retires (to host Jeopardy or just retire), he would have to repay the team $11.5M this year and $11.5M if he remains retired next year — all from his signing bonus. Unless the situation is repaired to his liking, this is a serious consideration, I’m told. https://t.co/kEQwpexqX0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2021

As for Jones, he just signed a new four-year contract with the Packers to remain in Green Bay. According to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, Jones took less money to remain with the Packers because there is, “unfinished business” in Green Bay. After back-to-back losses in the NFC Championship Game, Jones wants to make another run at a Super Bowl.

“He [Rodgers] has helped me tremendously,” said Jones. “I think he has helped everyone in that locker room as well — with their growth, their process — he sees the potential in players and he brings the best out of players.”