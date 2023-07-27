EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Green Bay Packers’ running back Aaron Jones earned the No. 64 spot on NFL Network’s “Top 100” for the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

This is the third time Jones has made the list and this is the lowest slot he has received. The former UTEP football star was ranked 30th in 2021 and 33rd in 2020. The “Top 100” is voted on by players around the league.

In 2022, Jones led Green Bay with a career-high 1,121 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 213 carries. The 28-year-old running back finished second in the NFL in yards per carry (5.3 avg.) and was one of just two NFL running backs (Christian McCaffrey) with 1,100-plus rushing yards, 55-plus receptions and five-plus receiving TDs.

Now in his seventh NFL season, Jones ranks third in team history with rushing yards (5,284) and fourth in rushing TDs (43).