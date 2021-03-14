Aaron Jones agrees to 4-year, $48 million deal to return to Packers

NFL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Aaron Jones, de los Packers de Green Bay, festeja tras un acarreo en el partido de la NFL frente a los Redskins de Washington, el domingo 8 de diciembre de 2019, en Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Foto/Morry Gash)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Aaron Jones is staying in Green Bay.

According ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jones and the Packers have reached an agreement on a 4-year deal worth $48 million, including a $13 million signing bonus. The deal comes just three days before Jones was set to hit the free agent market.

The Packers’ fifth round draft pick in 2017 out of UTEP, Jones has rushed for 3,364 yards and 37 touchdowns in four seasons in Green Bay. The El Paso native exploded on the scene in 2019 when he led the NFL and set a Packers franchise record with 23 total touchdowns (including postseason). Jones was a Pro Bowl selection last season and ranks fifth in yards from scrimmage (3,017) and is tied for second in total touchdowns (30) over the course of the last two seasons.

Along with Jones, Derick Henry and Dalvin Cook are the only other running back to have over 3,000 yards from scrimmage and 30 touchdowns since 2019.

The total value of Jones’ contract is tied for the sixth largest in the league behind Ezekiel Elliott, Alvin Kamara, Christian McCaffrey, Cook and Henry. Joe Mixon’s contract with the Cincinnati Bengals is also worth $48 million.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

State of Texas: Sticking Point for Police Reform

State of Texas: Lawmakers target Governor’s emergency powers

State of Texas: Lessons learned spared some Texans from winter storm power crisis

State of Texas: Comparing Texas to other states in Phase 1C

Rough Riders Motorcycle Club makes donation help veterans

SISD employees receive Johnson and Johnson COVID-10 vaccines

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Local Sports

More Local Sports