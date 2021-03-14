Aaron Jones agrees to 4-year, $48 million deal to return to Packers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Aaron Jones is staying in Green Bay.

According ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jones and the Packers have reached an agreement on a 4-year deal worth $48 million, including a $13 million signing bonus. The deal comes just three days before Jones was set to hit the free agent market.

The Packers’ fifth round draft pick in 2017 out of UTEP, Jones has rushed for 3,364 yards and 37 touchdowns in four seasons in Green Bay. The El Paso native exploded on the scene in 2019 when he led the NFL and set a Packers franchise record with 23 total touchdowns (including postseason). Jones was a Pro Bowl selection last season and ranks fifth in yards from scrimmage (3,017) and is tied for second in total touchdowns (30) over the course of the last two seasons.

Along with Jones, Derick Henry and Dalvin Cook are the only other running back to have over 3,000 yards from scrimmage and 30 touchdowns since 2019.

The total value of Jones’ contract is tied for the sixth largest in the league behind Ezekiel Elliott, Alvin Kamara, Christian McCaffrey, Cook and Henry. Joe Mixon’s contract with the Cincinnati Bengals is also worth $48 million.