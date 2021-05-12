2021 Sunday Night Football on NBC schedule is set

Al Michaels, play-by-play voice for NBC’s Sunday Night Football, works on the sideline before an NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Los Angeles. Former ABC baseball commentator Al Michaels has been voted the Ford C. Frick Award for broadcast excellence by baseball’s Hall of Fame. Michaels, 76, will be honored during the Hall of Fame induction weekend in July.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — NBC — your home for Super Bowl LVI — has set their 2021 Sunday Night Football lineup.

NFL Kickoff is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 9 on NBC featuring the Dallas Cowboys and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. NBC will also carry a primetime game on Thanksgiving Day with the New Orleans Saints hosting the Buffalo Bills. Super Bowl LVI is scheduled for Feb. 13, 2022.

The Cowboys, Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Green Bay Packers are set to make three appearances on NBC this season, the most in the NFL. Games can be flexed into the Sunday night spot starting in Week 5. Two teams will be flexed into the Week 18 slot following Week 17 for the final game of the regular season.

The full Sunday Night Football schedule appears below:

Week 1 — Bears vs. Rams

Week 2 — Chiefs vs. Ravens

Week 3 — Packers vs. 49ers

Week 4 — Buccaneers vs. Patriots

Week 5 — Bills vs. Chiefs

Week 6 — Seahawks vs. Steelers

Week 7 — Colts vs. 49ers

Week 8 — Cowboys vs. Vikings

Week 9 — Titans vs. Rams

Week 10 — Chiefs vs. Raiders

Week 11 — Steelers vs. Chargers

Week 12 — Browns vs. Ravens

Week 13 — 49ers vs. Seahawks

Week 14 — Bears vs. Packers

Week 15 — Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 16 — Washington vs. Cowboys

Week 17 — Vikings vs. Packers

Week 18 — TBD