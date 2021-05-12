2021 Sunday Night Football on NBC schedule is set

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — NBC — your home for Super Bowl LVI — has set their 2021 Sunday Night Football lineup.
NFL Kickoff is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 9 on NBC featuring the Dallas Cowboys and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. NBC will also carry a primetime game on Thanksgiving Day with the New Orleans Saints hosting the Buffalo Bills. Super Bowl LVI is scheduled for Feb. 13, 2022.
The Cowboys, Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Green Bay Packers are set to make three appearances on NBC this season, the most in the NFL. Games can be flexed into the Sunday night spot starting in Week 5. Two teams will be flexed into the Week 18 slot following Week 17 for the final game of the regular season.
The full Sunday Night Football schedule appears below:
Week 1 — Bears vs. Rams
Week 2 — Chiefs vs. Ravens
Week 3 — Packers vs. 49ers
Week 4 — Buccaneers vs. Patriots
Week 5 — Bills vs. Chiefs
Week 6 — Seahawks vs. Steelers
Week 7 — Colts vs. 49ers
Week 8 — Cowboys vs. Vikings
Week 9 — Titans vs. Rams
Week 10 — Chiefs vs. Raiders
Week 11 — Steelers vs. Chargers
Week 12 — Browns vs. Ravens
Week 13 — 49ers vs. Seahawks
Week 14 — Bears vs. Packers
Week 15 — Saints vs. Buccaneers
Week 16 — Washington vs. Cowboys
Week 17 — Vikings vs. Packers
Week 18 — TBD