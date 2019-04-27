Skip to content
KTSM
El Paso
94°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Military
Education
Texas Politics
Crime
Immigration
Top Stories
Fewer migrants coming to Juarez after crackdown
Top Stories
Las Cruces residents concerned over large commercial vehicles on residential roads
2 dogs shot after police officer bitten in South El Paso
Man allegedly leaves courtroom before prison sentencing completed
Undocumented immigrants allegedly assault El Paso Border Patrol agent
Weather
Weather Cams
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Overtime
College Sports
Community
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
Cutting Edge
El Pawso Proud
Clear the Shelters
Studio 9
9 Stream
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Search
Search
Search
NFL
Aaron and Alvin Jones football camp coming to Burges High School
“As deep a roster as we’ve ever had,” Cowboys COO says
Officials: 500,000 fans attend NFL Draft in Nashville
Cowboys draft Jalen Jelks in round 7 of NFL draft
Cowboys draft Mike Weber in round 7 of the NFL draft
More NFL Headlines
Cowboys draft Donovan Wilson in round 6 of the NFL draft
Cowboys draft Joe Jackson in round 5 of the NFL draft
Cowboys draft Michael Jackson in round 5 of the NFL draft
NFL Draft Ends: Let’s talk quarterbacks
Texans’ Ryan Griffin arrested for public intoxication, ‘destroying’ Nashville hotel window
Cowboys pick Connor McGovern in round 3 of the NFL draft
Getting Greedy: Browns select LSU’s Williams in second round
Saints trade up 14 spots, draft Texas A&M center Erik McCoy
Dolphins acquire quarterback Josh Rosen in deal with Arizona
Cowboys pick Trysten Hill in round 2 of the NFL draft