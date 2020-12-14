Newsfeed Now: US health workers receiving COVID-19 vaccines; Electors meeting to choose next president

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – The largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history got underway Monday as health workers in select hospitals rolled up their sleeves for shots to protect them from COVID-19 and start beating back the pandemic — a day of optimism even as the nation’s death toll neared 300,000.

Leading up to its widespread distribution, hospitals and healthcare workers have been practicing dry runs for dissemination.

Other stories in today’s show:

NEW YORK CITY HALTS INDOOR DINING:

Indoor dining restrictions will be reinstated in New York City, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue climbing in the city and throughout the state.

As of Monday, only takeout orders and outdoor dining will be allowed in the city, the governor said at a news conference in Albany.

ROARING TWENTIES?

Signs of the horrible economy are evident in Southern California and across America. So the UCLA forecast of a new Roaring Twenties is welcome news, but a tough few months are still ahead.

According to UCLA’s Anderson Forecast, a robust economic recovery should begin right after that.

ELECTORAL COLLEGE:

Presidential electors are meeting across the United States on Monday to formally choose Joe Biden as the nation’s next president.

Monday is the day set by law for the meeting of the Electoral College. In reality, electors meet in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to cast their ballots. The results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress over which Vice President Mike Pence will preside.

FORMER COACH FACING CHARGES:

A now-fired youth football coach and Chatham County Sheriff’s Office employee caught on video striking a player will face child abuse charges, according to a Florida official.

The coach, identified as Gerrel Williams, was seen screaming, slapping a player’s helmet several times, at one point knocking the child to the ground. The video was posted on social media and has since gained viral attention.

For more information, check out the full story from WSAV.