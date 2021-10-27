Newsfeed Now: FDA panel backs Pfizer’s low-dose COVID-19 vaccine for kids; Man shaves beard for toddler’s cancer treatment

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – Children as young as five are one step closer to being eligible to get a covid-19 vaccine. An FDA panel studied Pfizer’s data on their pediatric vaccine and recommended it receive an emergency authorization.

A family wants justice after a man was allegedly killed by his landlord.

A North Carolina couple has been arrested in connection with a case where an infant’s remains were found in the trash 30 years ago.

Grocery prices have been on the rise all year due to labor and supply chain issues, but a spike is expected as demand peaks for popular Thanksgiving food items.

A Tennessee woman’s chance encounter with a country music star on Sunday has been viewed more than three million times on TikTok.

A man shaved off his beard to raise money for his friend’s daughter. The toddler was diagnosed with a rare form of acute myeloid leukemia late last year.

