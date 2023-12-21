EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Zoo’s 71-year-old Asian elephant Savannah is suffering from arthritis and has localized cancer in her ears, the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens said.

The elephant is also getting specialized medical care, zoo officials said.

According to veterinary staff at the zoo, Savannah has progressing arthritis in her joints, with her left elbow being the most affected, which is causing her discomfort and decreased mobility. She is currently on multiple oral pain medications, joint supplements, and an injectable joint supplement. Zoo staff have started stem cell therapy, which has shown success in helping decrease the inflammation and pain associated with arthritis, according to a news release sent out by the zoo.

The El Paso Zoological Society has funded the medical treatments through a dedicated donor and longtime elephant enthusiast, Barbara Bowman.

Savannah also has localized early-stage cancer in her ears, which is most likely due to sun exposure over her long life. Zoo staff applies animal-safe sunscreen to her ears to protect unaffected areas, but the sunscreen cannot reverse the already present damage. The zoo is working with oncologists at Texas A&M for a localized treatment. Savannah is being monitored very closely by zookeepers and veterinarian staff to assess her comfort and welfare, according to zoo officials.

“Savannah remains comfortable, and we hope she will respond to both of these new therapies,” said El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens Director Joe Montisano. “For now, Savannah will remain on display daily except cold mornings and days where she will choose to stay in her heated barn.”

Asian elephants are listed as “Endangered” in the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List. The life expectancy of Asian elephants is 45 to 50 years old. Savannah’s longevity is supported by high-quality daily care from zookeepers, excellent nutrition, preventive and corrective veterinary care, and a safe environment, according to zoo officials.