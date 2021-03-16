EL PASO , Texas (STACKER) — In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Census Bureau in April 2020 launched a Household Pulse Survey providing weekly updates on how individuals and families have been affected during the pandemic.

Data show ongoing difficulties in finding work, affording food, and paying the rent. Meanwhile, the pandemic has created a “seesaw effect” on rent, with rental rates in the most expensive U.S. cities dropping while rental rates have gone up in historically less expensive areas.

Stacker compiled a list of ZIP codes with the most expensive rent in El Paso using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Observed Rent Index as of January 2021.

Listings and images are from realtor.com. Keep reading to see whether your ZIP code made the list.

#5. 79904 (El Paso)

Typical rent: $839

29.0 percent less than typical rent in metro

1-year rent change: +2.2%

#5 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

10-year rent change: +7.2%

– Pictured (for rent): 7509 Big Bend Dr, El Paso 79904 ($1,700, 3 bedrooms)

#4. 79902 (El Paso)

Typical rent: $899

23.9% less than typical rent in metro

1-year rent change: +7.2%

#1 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

10-year rent change: +14.5%

Pictured (for rent): 3807 Okeefe Dr, El Paso 79902 ($2,413, 4 bedrooms)

#3. 79924 (El Paso)

Typical rent: $1,012

14.3 percent less than typical rent in metro

1-year rent change: +5.4%

#3 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

10-year rent change: +12.3%

Pictured (for rent): 5717 Sweetwater Dr, El Paso 79924 ($1,425, 3 bedrooms)

#2. 79936 (El Paso)

Typical rent: $1,097

7.1 percent less than typical rent in metro

1-year rent change: +5.3%

#4 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

10-year rent change: +12.1%

Pictured (for rent): 11204 Bob Mitchell Dr, El Paso 79936 ($2,900, 4 bedrooms)

#1. 79912 (El Paso)

Typical rent: $1,367

15.7% above typical rent in metro

1-year rent change: +6.7%

#2 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

10-year rent change: +14.2%

Pictured (for rent): 1325 Calle Lago Dr, El Paso 79912 ($2,750, 4 bedrooms)