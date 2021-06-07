Zero COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, 18 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– The El Paso Department of Public Health is reporting zero COVID-19 deaths Monday morning and 18 new cases.

The total number of deaths in the borderland stands at 2,621.

No delayed results were reported today according to a press release.

So far, there have been 136,251 cumulative cases in the Borderland. Meanwhile 132,915 people have been designated as having recovered.

Today, 52 patients are hospitalized for the virus, 19 are in the ICU, and 15 are on ventilators.

For a more detailed look at COVID-19 data in El Paso County, click here.