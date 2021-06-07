Zero COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, 18 new cases

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– The El Paso Department of Public Health is reporting zero COVID-19 deaths Monday morning and 18 new cases.

The total number of deaths in the borderland stands at 2,621.

No delayed results were reported today according to a press release.

So far, there have been 136,251 cumulative cases in the Borderland. Meanwhile 132,915 people have been designated as having recovered.

Today, 52 patients are hospitalized for the virus, 19 are in the ICU, and 15 are on ventilators.

For a more detailed look at COVID-19 data in El Paso County, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

San Elizario mother in school video arrested

Stabbing at Cielo Vista Mall

Oasis Water Park at Eastside Regional Park opens

Five car collision in Northeast El Paso

Kombucha gaining popularity in the Sun City

Irrobali wins District 5 EPISD school board seat

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link