EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Around 200 students from Zavala Elementary School will receive brand new coats on Tuesday morning, Dec. 19.

Rudolph Automotive Group and the El Paso Independent School District will be hosting the coat drive at 10 a.m. at the Zavala Campus.

The coat delivery is a follow-up to a weekend event held at Rudolph Honda, where selected students from four other El Paso ISD campuses had the opportunity to pick up their free coats.

“It’s heartening to witness the community coming together to support one another,” said El Paso ISD Superintendent Diana Sayavedra. “This collaboration will ensure that children in our district stay warm and healthy.”