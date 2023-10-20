EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ysleta ISD’s Young Women’s Leadership Academy will be hosting its annual West Texas Girl Powered conference, an event designed to engage girls in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) through competitive robotics on Friday morning, Oct. 20.

The event will be from 10:30 a.m. through 1 p.m. located at the Young Women’s Leadership Academy on 8040 Yermoland Drive.

This year’s conference theme is “Forging the Future” and during the conference, YWLA students and other El Paso-area high schools will participate in an array of fun and engaging activities, listen to speakers, and participate in workshops.

Students will also have the opportunity to visit booths with representatives from Western Tech, Rice University, Kettering University, New Mexico State University’s engineering program, Women in Architecture, and UTEP’s pharmacy program.