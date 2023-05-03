EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – YWCA El Paso Del Norte Region is providing children with healthy meals during the summer at their YWCA Summer Camp.

The YWCA is partnering with the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) to provide children 18 years and younger with food at no cost. Through the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), children who rely on school meals during the year will receive “a source of good nutrition” when school is over, according to the release sent by YWCA.

The YWCA says the SFSP is a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition program administered in the Lone Star State by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA).

YWCA sites will serve children who enroll and participate in YWCA Summer Camp activities:

The Mary Ann Dodson Camp located on 400 Boy Scout Lane will be providing a pm snack Monday through Friday starting on Monday, June 12, through Friday, July 28. the snack will be served from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Sierra Vista Camp located on 1501 Bob Hope Drive will be providing breakfast and a pm snack. Breakfast and pm snack will be provided Monday through Friday starting on Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 30. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and pm snack will be served from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

The YWCA encourages families to use the following tools to find a meal site anywhere in the state: