EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In partnership with the City of El Paso, YWCA El Paso del Norte region is collecting book donations to create in every El Paso public library a banned books section.

YWCA’s mission is to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity and the importance of telling every community’s stories.

According to the American Library Association, book challenges have reached unprecedented levels and most targeted books were by or about black or LGBTQIA+ people1.

The Amazon Wish List includes books that are commonly banned or challenged or have recently faced challenges.

Community members can join the effort by donating books from the Amazon Wish List or giving a donation to purchase necessary equipment and books.

To learn more about this effort and donate, visit: YWCA Banned Books – YWCA El Paso Del Norte Region

To go straight to the Amazon Wish List visit: Amazon.com

