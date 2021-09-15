YWCA El Paso del Norte Region celebrates groundbreaking of new administration offices

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Wednesday, YWCA El Paso del Norte Regional officially broke ground on the organization’s new administration offices in Central El Paso.

The offices are located at 1600 Brown and YWCA is renovating the building already owned by the organization that previously had housed apartments and other office space.

YWCA CEO, Dr. Sylvia Acosta, thanked everyone in attendance on Wednesday for making the move possible. She also especially thanked Mackenzie Scott, the philanthropist whose $20 million gift announced in December 2020 has made much of the renovations possible.

“That gift opened a lot of doors for YWCA, including this one,” said Dr. Acosta. “With Mackenzie Scott’s generosity, we were able to imagine a highly functioning and modern work space for our administration team. It also makes it possible for us to invest other funds into our own buildings and programs. It truly is a gift that keeps on giving.”



The anticipated move-in date is next Spring.

