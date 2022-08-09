EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded $12 million to fund improvements for the Ysleta Port of Entry, Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, announced Tuesday.

The funds will be used for pedestrian improvements and to modernize the port’s infrastructure.

The money was awarded through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program.

In March, Escobar sent a letter of support to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for the Ysleta Port of Entry improvements.

“Modernizing our land port infrastructure has long been a high priority for me,” Escobar said. “I am so proud to have helped secure this funding that improves pedestrian safety, reduces carbon emissions and addresses racial equities facing Latinos as El Paso overcomes challenges to cross-border trade and travel that defines our economic success.”

The RAISE grant program provides communities of all sizes the opportunity to modernize their infrastructure through the Department of Transportation.