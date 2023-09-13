EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District Superintendent of Schools Dr. Xavier De La Torre has won two “prominent” awards including the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Distinguished Administrator award and the 2023 McDonald’s Hispanos Triunfadores award in education.

These are among the latest honors for Dr. De La Torre, who joined Ysleta ISD in 2014 and successfully led the 108-year-old district to becoming the only “A”-rated school district in the city of El Paso while passing nearly $1 billion in bond measures to upgrade, modernize and rebuild schools into modern learning environments for the 21st-century learner, according to a press release sent by the district.

“I am deeply honored to receive these recognitions from TMEA and McDonald’s, and I’m thankful for their efforts to highlight the important role education plays in helping shape and prepare our next generation of leaders for success,” said Dr. De La Torre.

“Our outstanding music programs not only help develop students’ burgeoning talents, but they teach discipline, teamwork and creativity,” Dr. De La Torre added. “In addition, by working to prepare and motivate our students toward higher education and career success, we can empower them to change the trajectory of their lives.”

Officials with the 19,000-member TMEA say they wholeheartedly believe Texas has the best music educators and music programs in the nation, thanks to the strong support of administrators like Dr. De La Torre, according to the district.

“Especially given the ever-present fiscal demands and focus on standardized test results, we have an even greater appreciation for your daily commitment to providing a high quality, well-rounded educational experience for all of your students,” TMEA Executive Director Robert Floyd wrote in a congratulatory letter to Dr. De La Torre.

The district says Dr. De La Torre was also among seven local leaders announced as this year’s “Hispanos Triunfadores” for outstanding professional achievements and an unwavering commitment to community service that has left an indelible mark on the El Paso area.

Organizers said the 2023 honorees not only exemplify dedication to helping others, but “serve as inspirational role models, igniting the aspirations of young individuals to pursue higher education and strive for greatness.”

As a recipient of this award, given annually in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month in September, Dr. De La Torre will be recognized during the 22nd annual Triunfadores awards gala Sept. 19 at the Starlight Event Center, organized by McDonald’s in cooperation with the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (EPHCC).