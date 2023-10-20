EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta Independent School District with host the SAFE (Safe and Supportive Schools for Everyone) Conference on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The event will start at 8 a.m. at the Eastwood High School, 2430 McRae Blvd.

The conference is designed “to equip and inform hundreds of YISD parents about

what they can do to keep their children, families, schools, and communities safe,” according to a news release sent out by the district.

Topics include: school safety; mansion parties/underage drinking; gangs; human trafficking; fentanyl poisoning; supportive parenting; scams targeting older adults; mental health resources; and parent website to track grades and attendance.

The conference begins with a welcome from YISD Superintendent Dr. Xavier De La Torre. New El Paso Police Chief Peter Pacillas will be the keynote speaker.