EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ysleta Independent School District Superintendent of Schools Dr. Xavier De La Torre has won a 2022 Difference Maker award, a nationwide recognition of his leadership.

The award – presented by Studer Education at the 11th annual What’s Right In Education leadership conference in Florida – comes just two months after Ysleta ISD earned its first “A” rating from the Texas Education Agency for overall academic performance, with 98 percent of its campuses also earning top ratings of either “A” or “B” for their programs.

Fewer than 10 superintendents have received the Difference Maker award over the past 12 years, according to Studer Education officials, who cited Dr. De La Torre’s leadership, superior results, and commitment to excellence in selecting him for the national honor.

Studer Education also highlighted these notable accomplishments by Dr. De La Torre:

• Launched a strategic plan that set a new vision for Ysleta ISD that led to its current designation as an “A”-rated district in Texas.

• Instrumental in passing a $430.5 million bond in 2015 and a $425 million bond in 2019 that provided funds for various campus projects, including safety and security updates; new athletics and fine arts facilities; school renovations and additions; technology upgrades; and new school construction.

• Serves as 2022 president of the Texas Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents (TALAS), the premier organization in advocacy for the growth and advancement of Latino learners and leaders in Texas.

• Values input from students, families, employees, and the community by gaining input on surveys and using the feedback to continuously improve and achieve at the highest levels of service

• Opened the Young Women’s Leadership Academy, El Paso’s only single-gender, college-preparatory public school for grades 6-12.

Every year at the What’s Right In Education conference, exemplary districts and education leaders from across the country gather to showcase creative solutions to problems of practice. Studer Education partners with organizations across the country to support systemwide continuous improvement and performance excellence.