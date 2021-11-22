Ysleta ISD students to distribute Thanksgiving food baskets at Hanks High School

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Students from the Ysleta Independent School District will be giving out Thanksgiving food baskets Monday to provide families in need with ingredients for a holiday meal.

YISD students will be giving out these food baskets from 9 am to 1 pm at Hanks High School.

“Hanksgiving”, the school’s annual community service project, first started in 2000 with the goal of creating enough Thanksgiving food baskets to feed 10 families in need. Since then, the project has grown to provide 500 holiday food baskets to families in need and to those staying in shelters.

Families that receive food baskets are nominated and are contacted to pick up their baskets through a drive-thru process at the school.

In recent years, approximately 200 food baskets were distributed to families from eight different schools within the Hanks High School community.

Due to the pandemic and an increased need, organizers are aiming to provide 350 food baskets this year to families in need.

Any extra food baskets left over will be donated to various El Paso-area shelters.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.