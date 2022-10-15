EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta Independent School District has earned the title of the best school district in the El Paso area.

According to rankings recently released by Niche, which is a leading platform connecting students and families with colleges. For the second year in a row, Ysleta ISD has maintained its number one ranking with an overall grade of an A minus, which is based on grades in nine categories. Ysleta also made its first appearance in the list of best school districts in Texas and is ranked 157 out of more than 1,000 districts.

