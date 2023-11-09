EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For the third year in a row, the Ysleta Independent School District has been named the No. 1 school district in the El Paso area, the school district announced in a press release.

Ysleta ISD says it maintained its No. 1 ranking and overall grade of A-, which is based on grades in nine categories which are the following:

Academics (B+)

Diversity (C+)

Teachers (A+)

College Prep (A)

Clubs & Activities (A)

Administration (A)

Sports (A)

Food (A)

Resources & Facilities (B+)

Ysleta ISD says it improved its nationwide standing in the category of ‘Districts with the Best Teachers in America’ compared to last year, moving up 132 spots this year to No. 286.

Statewide, Ysleta ISD made an impressive showing in several categories which are the following:

Districts with the Best Teachers in Texas (No. 12 of 1,061 statewide)

Best School Districts for Athletes in Texas (No. 45 of 964 districts)

Best Places to Teach in Texas (No. 37 of 1,084 districts)

Ysleta ISD says it also made its third appearance in the ‘Best School Districts in Texas’ list, where it ranked No. 195 of 1,052 districts, placing among the top 18 percent of districts in the state.

This year, El Paso ISD is ranked No 365 and Socorro ISD is ranked No. 422, the district said.

“We are exceptionally proud and excited to have retained our No. 1 ranking in El Paso, and it is due in no small part to the persistent efforts of our staff, administrators, and teachers within the four corners of the classroom,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Xavier De La Torre. “Our employees embrace the joys and challenges of working with students, the leaders of tomorrow, who deserve nothing less than a world-class educational experience that positions them to thrive upon graduating from high school.”