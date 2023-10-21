EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta Independent School District is planning a series of State of the District events, starting Monday, Oct 23.
Superintendent Dr. Xavier De La Torre will deliver an address at a campus in each of the district’s seven learning communities.
De La Torre will discuss the district’s “recent successes and opportunities,
as well as topics such as the upcoming A-F state ratings, the 2019 bond program, and its
financial standing,” according to a news release sent out by the district.
All events will begin at 5:30 p.m. Here is the schedule.
- Monday, Oct. 23 (Bel Air Learning Community) Bel Air High School gym, 731 Yarbrough Drive, 79915
- Tuesday, Oct. 24 (Hanks Learning Community) Hanks Middle School gym, 11201 Pebble Hills Blvd., 79936
- Monday, Oct. 30 (Eastwood Learning Community) Eastwood High School theater, 2430 McRae Blvd., 79925
- Wednesday, Nov. 1 (Del Valle Learning Community) Del Valle Middle School gym, 8674 North Loop Drive, 79907
- Wednesday, Nov. 8 (Ysleta Learning Community) Capistrano Elementary School gym, 240 Mecca St., 79907
- Thursday, Nov. 9 (Riverside Learning Community) Riverside Elementary School cafeteria, 218 Barker Road, 79915
- Thursday, Nov. 16 (Parkland Learning Community) Parkland High School gym, 5932 Quail Lane, 79924