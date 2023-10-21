EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta Independent School District is planning a series of State of the District events, starting Monday, Oct 23.

Superintendent Dr. Xavier De La Torre will deliver an address at a campus in each of the district’s seven learning communities.

De La Torre will discuss the district’s “recent successes and opportunities,

as well as topics such as the upcoming A-F state ratings, the 2019 bond program, and its

financial standing,” according to a news release sent out by the district.

All events will begin at 5:30 p.m. Here is the schedule.