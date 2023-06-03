EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The 2023 Ysleta ISD Summer Food Service Program will be providing free breakfast and lunch meals to children ages 1 through 18, from Monday through Friday during June.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Program dates and participating campuses are listed below:

June 5-9

  • Alicia R. Chacon International School
  • Capistrano Elementary School
  • Constance Hulbert Elementary School
  • Del Norte Heights Elementary School
  • Del Valle Elementary School
  • Desertaire Elementary School
  • East Point Elementary School
  • Eastwood Heights Elementary School
  • Eastwood Knolls International School
  • Edgemere International School
  • Glen Cove Elementary School
  • Lancaster Elementary School
  • Loma Terrace Elementary School
  • North Loop International School
  • North Star Elementary School
  • Pasodale Elementary School
  • Pebble Hills Elementary School
  • Ramona Elementary School
  • REL Washington International School
  • Riverside Elementary School
  • Thomas Manor Elementary School
  • Tierra Del Sol Elementary School
  • Vista Hills Elementary School
  • Ysleta Elementary School
  • Bel Air Middle School
  • Del Valle Middle School
  • Hanks Middle School
  • Eastwood Middle School
  • Parkland Middle School
  • Riverside Middle School
  • Ysleta Middle School

June 5-16

  • Dolphin Terrace Elementary School
  • Presa Elementary School
  • Scottsdale Elementary School

June 5-30

  • Bel Air High School
  • Del Valle High School
  • Eastwood High School
  • Hanks High School
  • Parkland High School
  • Riverside High School
  • Ysleta High School
  • Tejas School of Choice

For more information, please contact Ysleta ISD Child Nutrition Services at (915) 434-0120 or Child Nutrition Services Director Alan R. Crawford at (915) 434-0125.