EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The 2023 Ysleta ISD Summer Food Service Program will be providing free breakfast and lunch meals to children ages 1 through 18, from Monday through Friday during June.
Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Program dates and participating campuses are listed below:
June 5-9
- Alicia R. Chacon International School
- Capistrano Elementary School
- Constance Hulbert Elementary School
- Del Norte Heights Elementary School
- Del Valle Elementary School
- Desertaire Elementary School
- East Point Elementary School
- Eastwood Heights Elementary School
- Eastwood Knolls International School
- Edgemere International School
- Glen Cove Elementary School
- Lancaster Elementary School
- Loma Terrace Elementary School
- North Loop International School
- North Star Elementary School
- Pasodale Elementary School
- Pebble Hills Elementary School
- Ramona Elementary School
- REL Washington International School
- Riverside Elementary School
- Thomas Manor Elementary School
- Tierra Del Sol Elementary School
- Vista Hills Elementary School
- Ysleta Elementary School
- Bel Air Middle School
- Del Valle Middle School
- Hanks Middle School
- Eastwood Middle School
- Parkland Middle School
- Riverside Middle School
- Ysleta Middle School
June 5-16
- Dolphin Terrace Elementary School
- Presa Elementary School
- Scottsdale Elementary School
June 5-30
- Bel Air High School
- Del Valle High School
- Eastwood High School
- Hanks High School
- Parkland High School
- Riverside High School
- Ysleta High School
- Tejas School of Choice
For more information, please contact Ysleta ISD Child Nutrition Services at (915) 434-0120 or Child Nutrition Services Director Alan R. Crawford at (915) 434-0125.