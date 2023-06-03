EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The 2023 Ysleta ISD Summer Food Service Program will be providing free breakfast and lunch meals to children ages 1 through 18, from Monday through Friday during June.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Program dates and participating campuses are listed below:

June 5-9

Alicia R. Chacon International School

Capistrano Elementary School

Constance Hulbert Elementary School

Del Norte Heights Elementary School

Del Valle Elementary School

Desertaire Elementary School

East Point Elementary School

Eastwood Heights Elementary School

Eastwood Knolls International School

Edgemere International School

Glen Cove Elementary School

Lancaster Elementary School

Loma Terrace Elementary School

North Loop International School

North Star Elementary School

Pasodale Elementary School

Pebble Hills Elementary School

Ramona Elementary School

REL Washington International School

Riverside Elementary School

Thomas Manor Elementary School

Tierra Del Sol Elementary School

Vista Hills Elementary School

Ysleta Elementary School

Bel Air Middle School

Del Valle Middle School

Hanks Middle School

Eastwood Middle School

Parkland Middle School

Riverside Middle School

Ysleta Middle School

June 5-16

Dolphin Terrace Elementary School

Presa Elementary School

Scottsdale Elementary School

June 5-30

Bel Air High School

Del Valle High School

Eastwood High School

Hanks High School

Parkland High School

Riverside High School

Ysleta High School

Tejas School of Choice

For more information, please contact Ysleta ISD Child Nutrition Services at (915) 434-0120 or Child Nutrition Services Director Alan R. Crawford at (915) 434-0125.