EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ysleta Independent School District appointed a new principal for Riverside High School, effective July 1.

The school district made the announcement with a news release sent out on Tuesday, June 13.

Lara currently serves as an assistant principal at Del Valle High School. During his

16 years in education, Lara has served as a teacher and coach and accumulated

several years of campus leadership experience.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in microbiology from the University of Texas at El

Paso (UTEP), and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Sul Ross State

University