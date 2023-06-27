EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta Independent School District has announced a new principal for Mission Valley Elementary School.

Rubina Flores-Jurado will become the school’s new leader effective July 1.

Rubina Flores-Jurado

Flores-Jurado, current assistant principal at Bel Air Middle School, began her

career in education as a registrar and attendance clerk at Cesar Chavez Academy. During

her tenure in education, she has also served as sixth- and seventh-grade teacher,

instructional coach and assistant principal.



She holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies and a master’s degree

in education administration, both from the University of Texas at El Paso.