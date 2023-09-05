EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta Independent School District has named a new principal for Eastwood Middle School.

Steve Zubiate will take over as principal of the school effective Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Most recently, Zubiate served as assistant principal at Eastwood High School. He began his career in 2007 as a teacher at Desertaire Elementary School. During his tenure in education,

Zubiate has also served as a middle-school teacher, as well as an assistant principal at

the middle- and high-school levels.



He holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) and a master’s degree in educational administration from Sul Ross State University.