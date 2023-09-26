EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Hanks Middle School has a new principal, the Ysleta Independent School District announced Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Jarrod Lucero has been named the new principal at the school, according to a release sent out by the district.

Lucero, who most recently served as assistant principal at Ysleta High School, began his career in 2007 as a teacher at Ysleta High School. During his tenure in education, Lucero has also served as a coach and assistant principal.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in media, advertising, and communication from the University of Texas at El Paso and a master’s degree in educational administration from Sul Ross State University.