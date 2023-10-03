EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ysleta Independent School District has named a new director of security and safety.

Eduardo Holguin, who had previously worked as a Socorro ISD Police Department sergeant, has been appointed to the position, Ysleta ISD announced.

Holguin began his career in 1990 as a police officer with the El Paso Police Department.

“During his tenure as a law enforcement officer, he has served in a multitude of

leadership roles, including supervisor, special agent and sergeant. Holguin has also acquired a vast knowledge of school-related law enforcement throughout his career,” according to a news release sent out by the district.

Currently, he serves as an adjunct instructor for El Paso Community College and is certified as a handgun licensing instructor; a Level II and Level III commissioned security officer instructor; firearms instructor; and a Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) instructor. He is also certified through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.