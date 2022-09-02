EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the Ysleta Independent School District (YISD) announced the appointment of Cindy Sizemore as director of the Ysleta Community Learning Center.

Sizemore currently serves as assistant principal at Plato Academy.

YISD officials share that she began her career in education in 1991 as a foreign language teacher in Tucson (Az). She went on to serve as a teacher at the elementary, middle, and high school levels; coordinator; and assistant principal.

Sizemore earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from the University of Arizona. She also holds a graduate degree in Educational Administration from the University of Texas at El Paso

Sizemore’s appointment is effective Monday, September 5.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.